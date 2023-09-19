Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the global icon we cannot help but stan. Alongside boasting a highly successful career that many can merely dream about, the actress is also an OG fashion icon. In the year Y2K, she channeled her divine feminity with utmost passion, putting her best fashion forward with every outing. She was always radiating the girl next door with her impeccable fashion choices that will always remain a benchmark among 90s kids.

PeCee has always described herself as a go-getter who works hard to achieve all her dreams. Despite being an outsider in showbiz, she is currently one of the most renowned superstars not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. In her words, she continues to straddle between the two worlds. At a time when Bollywood was obsessed with fair skin and light undertones, the Desi Girl made brown look s*xy with her dusky skin tone. Unlike many Bolly A-listers, she did not undergo various treatments to lighten her skin color, setting an example for the new generation and teaching them to embrace their authentic selves.

Priyanka Chopra was also the OG fashionista who taught Bollywood girlies how to hop on to trends. Recently, we stumbled on a picture of Priyanka flaunting her navel piercing and it is safe to say she was the cool girl before it was cool to be one. The picture shows Priyanka flaunting her toned physique in a black bra paired with matching shorts. She also added the oomph factor to her outfit by layering a white shirt over the black bra, making for a classic case of black-and-white apparel. She was seen striking the typical 90s pose with her hands resting on her waist, looking fresh as a daisy while channelling gangsta vibes.

For the makeup, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the subtle root unlike the glam back then, and opted for nude shades with bronzed cheeks and mauve lipstick. She let her wavy lock flow freely, adding a bounce to her overall outfit. Isn’t she simply stunning?

Check out the look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen in Love Again and Citadel. Up next, she is expected to feature in Text For You, Jee Le Zaraa, and the second season of Citadel.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka’s classic Y2K fashion? Let us know in the comment section below.

