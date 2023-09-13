Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s shocking split has been a talking point across social media platforms for over a week now as fans thought they went together ‘better than birds of a feather’. Despite both of them stating that their separation is amicable, the internet is confident that Sophie is being painted as a bad mother during the entire process with rumours suggesting she has been partying all this while, whereas Joe takes care of their daughters during his tour. But, Joe was quick to clap back at haters, assuring his fans to not believe anything that they did not hear from his lips.

Amid the hues and cry, saucy details related to Joe Jonas’s life have been unleashed once again, and it has the internet ‘Burnin’ Up’.The Jonas Brother member was once Mr. Goody Two Shoes with a purity ring on – who served as the shining example for teens in America during his Disney days – before shedding it all owing to his ‘issues with the church’. The singer reportedly also has a s*x tape floating around with then-girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler.

While Jo Bros were on a break, Joe Jonas was having the time of his life writing songs about everything including s*x. In 2013, he was also on an alleged s*x escapade with a video camera on with his then-girlfriend Blanda Eggenschwiler. Joe, who was a 23-year-old singing sensation back then, had once pledged to remain celibate until marriage, but things did not go as planned, and the singer even reportedly let a s*x tape shot. According to Buzzfeed, the aforementioned video showed the ‘Sucker’ hitmaker and his girlfriend not being able to keep their hands off themselves while playing with a number of filthy s*x toys, with a personal videographer shooting their erotic adventures as they get engaged in kinky coitus.

Joe and his representatives denied the rumours claiming there was “no truth or validity to the story,” as per Ranker. The publication also quoted a source as saying, that the two reportedly proceeded to engage in multiple sex acts utilizing a variety of s*x toys, including a large di*do, a gag ball, and a slapper paddle. Joe participates willingly, but seems less sure of how to use the s*x toys, as well as how they will be used on him.” The video never saw the light of the internet but very much existed, it added.

Cut to the present, Joe is currently on the Jonas Brothers’ tour – the trio recently played at the Dodgers stadium and Joe was seen performing sans his wedding ring. Meanwhile, as for Sophie, she was recently spotted on the sets of her upcoming film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such Hollywood throwbacks.

