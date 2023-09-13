Lady Gaga is an international pop star who needs no introduction. In her over-2-decade long career, the American artist – born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has made fans love her for her candid, no-filter attitude, music and fashion sense. During this period, she has also performed live in front of millions, helping fans tick off things from their bucket list.

Today, we take you to 2012, when Gaga was performing live for her fans in Auckland, New Zealand. While the spirits and energy were high, unfortunately, the singer suffered an injury that forced her off stage. Read on to know all that happened (there’s a video of the accident, too) and how she handled it.

Videos from the June 2012 concert in Auckland, New Zealand, made their way online after Stefani was hit on the head. In the video – that went viral at that time, we see Lady Gaga accidentally hit on the head by a backup dancer as he was handling a prop and removing it from the centre of the stage. The rod hit the ‘Judas’ singer hard as she animatedly used her mock machine gun; however, she continued with her performance – not skipping a beat.

As reported then by Entertainment Weekly, Lady Gaga took a brief break from performing as she suffered a concussion, but soon back on the podium to continue her performance and entertain her Auckland, New Zealand. Watch the clip here:

Soon after the mishap, Lady Gaga’s makeup artist Tara Savelo took to Twitter (now x) and reassured fans that the ‘Bad Romance’ singer was recovering well. She tweeted, “Gaga has a concussion, but she is going to be okay. She wants u to know she loves u. I’m taking care of her. can’t believe she finished the show”

Reading and watching how Lady Gaga injured her head and how she prioritized her fans, there is no doubt that she is a true performer. After all, she 100% proved the statement ‘The show must go on’ to be true.

