Angelina Jolie defies all age-related myths with her timeless beauty and flawless skin. The actress’ fans eagerly wait to check out her new paparazzi pictures after her every outing. While Angie is a stunning actress, her fashion choices are something even fashionistas swear by. Nothing can stop her from making heads turn, even when she is just out on the street. When the actress was pregnant, she left everyone in awe of her maternity fashion, and today, we are discussing one of her beautiful summer looks.

The Hollywood star has been in the industry for the past three decades, and her work speaks for itself. She has done some amazing movies and brought various characters to life. The actress was last seen making her MCU debut with The Eternals.

Coming back, Angelina was quite the fashionista when she was expecting twins in 2008 with her then-partner Brad Pitt. The actress stepped out on the streets in the most amazing dresses ever and even hit some red carpets, flaunting her baby bump. One time, the actress walked out in a beautiful sleeveless printed tan maxi dress.

The Tomb Raider star was glowing as she slipped into the comfy Gerald Dal daisy print sleeveless dress with ruffled details on the bottom. Through the deep neckline, Angelina Jolie flaunted her cl*avage and left everyone mesmerised. She paired the look with matching peep toes, keeping the look stylish.

Coming to the accessories, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress carried a black leather bag by Bally Satchel. She also wore some heavy stone-studded rings and covered her eyes with a pair of brown-black sunglasses. The actress was seemingly enjoying her pregnancy as she had a beautiful smile on her face. Check out her picture on Pinterest here:

