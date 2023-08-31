Megan Fox is known for her boundless beauty and the actress who has gained immense recognition now, but there was a time when she faced a lot of backlash and bullying in the industry. she was even compared with Angelina Jolie, which she really did not like at the time, and Fox, once in an interview, expressed her frustration over it; she even called Jolie a vampire. Stick to the end of the article to find out about it in detail.

For the unversed, when Jolie did not agree to reprise her role as Lara Croft, Fox was approached to take up the role, but she allegedly refused it because she did not want to get compared to the Salt actress, but it happened anyway, and the Transformers star was not very happy about it as we mentioned above.

Megan Fox once sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan where she shed light on the comparisons with Angelina Jolie, and as per the report, her frustration was clear through her flaring nostrils while speaking of that, the Jennifer’s Body star said, “People see a dark-haired girl with tattoos who’s in an action movie, and it’s ‘She’s the next

Angelina.'” She further added, “But I have nothing in common with her. If someone were to tell me she’s a vampire, I’d go, ‘Yeah, okay, totally.’ How come Angelina doesn’t look any different than when she did Tomb Raider? It’s because she’s actually a 900-year-old vampire.”

In a report by the Daily Record quoted Megan Fox saying she was frightened of Angelina Jolie. It said, “I’m actually frightened of her. There have been a lot of films I’ve had to pass on because I don’t want people thinking I’m trying to emulate her.”

She also said, “I haven’t had the opportunity to meet her, and I try to avoid that because I’m afraid. She’s a powerful person, and I bet she would eat me alive. I guess that is why I’m afraid of her.” But Fox has made her own identity in Hollywood and is often in the news for her sultry photoshoots and her steamy relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and MGk have been going solid even after facing a bump in their relationship earlier this year, but things seem to be in a good place now.

