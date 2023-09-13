Selena Gomez, after stopping our breath in her red hot floral dress, made an equally stunning appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs’ afterparty in New York. Selena ditched her romantic red dress for a regal purple dress, ready to have all the fun at night. The singer was nominated for her song Calm Down in collaboration with Rema, and they even took home an award in the Afrobeats category. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of the Single Soon hitmaker’s afterparty outfit from the event night.

For the award show, Selena sported a body-hugging appliqued red outfit with fringes at the bottom, and it also featured a plunging neckline, giving the gorgeous outfit a very racy vibe. She kept her makeup on the n*de side so that it didn’t take away the attention from the dress. After the show, she slipped into another gorgeous dress and looked as beautiful and sultry as ever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez dons an electrifying strapless bodycon mini dress in the colour purple for the afterparty of this year’s MTV VMA Awards. The dress had a broad neckline exposing a good part of her voluptuous bust and featured corset-styled detail in the upper portion, and the form-fitting outfit accentuated her curvaceous figure perfectly. The rich purple coloured dress was paired with a pair of black heels and a silver bag with fringes, which Gomez carried on her shoulder.

Her makeup did not differ much from her red carpet look as she sported brown smoky eyes, only a bit darker than her previous look. Selena Gomez had well-contoured and blushed cheeks with a n*de brown-coloured creamy lipstick on. For accessories, Gomez sported a gold chain around the neck, gold hoop earrings and a few finger rings.

Selena Gomez kept the same hairstyle as before, which is neatly combed and parted in the middle as it fell at her back. The entire look in one word was regal, and sultry is a given at that. Her pictures have been going viral on social media platform X, and she even shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories.

Check them out here:

selena gomez keeps serving pic.twitter.com/BqG20ox0xP — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 13, 2023

Selena Gomez at VMA Afterparty in New York. pic.twitter.com/PaZ1MIURSO — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 13, 2023

And here is the look the look of Selena Gomez from the award show,

selena gomez looks beautiful pic.twitter.com/kh4GtVtx6S — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 12, 2023

Which dress did you like more? Let us know in the comments!

And for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ana de Armas Once Played Peek-A-B*tt Giving A Seductive View Of Her Curvaceous Back In A Crochet See-Through Dress, Leaving Us Mesmerised With That Racy View!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News