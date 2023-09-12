Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year and is a star-studded affair with celebrities across the globe gracing the red carpet with their appearance. In 2021, Gigi Hadid sparkled, donning a one-of-a-kind, incredible 54-carat diamond necklace by Jacob & Co. worth $12 million and amazed everyone with her bling on the red carpet. Scroll below to take a look!

Gigi is one of the most successful models in the world, with a huge fan following on social media. She has over 79 million followers on Instagram, often giving a sneak peek of her personal and professional commitments on the platform.

In 2021, Gigi Hadid graced the Met Gala red carpet, donning an extraordinary strapless Prada gown with a white bustier and black jewelled tights and styled it with black gloves. She debuted her redhead on the red carpet, but her rare one-of-a-kind necklace by Jacob & Co. stole the show for us. And do you know, it’s worth $12 million, whoa!

The model was dripping in a 54-carat necklace, which made her stand out from the crowd and how. Besides her bespoke jewellery, we also loved Gigi Hadid’s powdery blue eyes with winged eyeliner, perfectly sculpted bronzed face and collarbones and completed her attire with nude lips.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the model captioned it, “MET Monday .. before the ball 💎 by my sister @lilmami_lani / swipe to see the ‘prada blue’ eyeshadow I mixed ;) WE HAVE FUN. big love to the village it took – @prada @erinparsonsmakeup @estherlangham @mimicuttrell @keithshore @nailsbymei @jacobandco 🤍”

Take a look at the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid flaunting a rare one-of-a-kind necklace at Met Gala 2021? Tell us in the space below.

