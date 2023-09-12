Blake Lively has been out and about in the city since last week in her casual best looking like a hot shot mama post giving birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. We knew she had shed all that postpartum weight but nothing could have prepared us for the look she pulled on Monday for Michael Kors’s show in Brooklyn. To put it simply, the mother is mothering and we are here for it!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child in Feb this year, and the Gossip Girl alum has been keeping a low-key front ever since then. Not a fan of sharing her public life on social media, fans were anticipating a monumental comeback from Blake, given the history of her remarkable fashion outings, and the new mama understood the assignment.

The Betty Buzz founder turned up dressed to the nine for New York Fashion Week looking all glamorous and glitzy going retro for the night. She slipped into a metallic sequin jumpsuit paired with a thin tan belt that was having a moment of its own. The outfit was further accented with featured floor-sweeping, flared legs, and a plunging neckline, flaunting her ample assets and hugging her envious curves from all the right places. Blake Lively further enhanced her look with gold earrings and kept the retro aesthetic in check with bouncy curls and smokey eyes with glossy lips. You can check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Blake Lively closed the night for Michael Kors and was seen sitting with familiar faces including Nicole Ari Parker, Halle Berry, and Ban Hunt among others.

Before stepping out for her first appearance at the NYFW this year, Blake was moonlighting as a chef and teamed up with French pastry chef Cedric Grolet to bake a cake. Those who follow Blake Lively would know she loves herself a good baking session and how can we ever forget the delicious-looking cookies that she makes for her kids on New Year? This woman is simply perfection and we absolutely adore her.

Now that Blake has returned to the game, we just cannot wait to see what she has in store on the fashion front.

