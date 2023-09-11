Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been hypnotising the world since the weekend after she appeared in a cutout dress at Nick Jonas’ concert. While she looked stunning in a black dress customised to a perfect length, with cut-outs flaunting her abs, navels and b**bs, playing the perfect tease.

Priyanka let her hair loose as she grooved while her hubby crooned. Her simple chain pendant added just a perfect dash of attention, with a pair of diamond studs also peeking through her waves every now and then.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some pictures from the show looking like a bomb in this cutout dress, and while she flaunted her curves, displaying her busty cleav*ge, we could not help but notice that her outfit was screaming for a fashion war!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her picture on her Instagram account.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

While PCJ looked the epitome of panache and oomph, her outfit was very similar to what Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian wore in the past. Kendall decided to wear a risque cut-out dress for her close friend Lauren Perez’s wedding. She grabbed all the limelight from the bride, and who would not, looking like this?

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kenny’s closet (fanpage) (@kendalljennercloset)

Kendall’s dress was from the brand Monot and was priced at $1,450. It had the riskiest cuts, which she perfectly donned alongside her bridesmaid duties, going accessory-free with her hair, carefully middle-parted with a n*de lipstick, letting the dress talk alone.

Even Kourtney Kardashian once wore a somewhat similar dress, though a midi cutout perfectly to flaunt her busty assets as she did a photoshoot for stylist Dani Michelle. While the diva displayed her tattoo on her br*asts, she even opted for nude lips, letting her outfit do the talking with her hair properly done as beachy waves.

Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Now, looking at these three divas, pulling off the riskiest looks in these cutout dresses, who do you think won this battle? Vote below!

Polls Looking at these three divas, who do you think won this battle? Priyanka Chopra

Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

