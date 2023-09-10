BLACKPINK is one of the girl K-pop bands who is ruling millions of hearts, not only with their mesmerising vocal and dancing skills but also with their style statements. South Korea’s one of the top and most popular girl bands, BLACKPINK, debuted back in 2016, and it consists of four girls- Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. Apart from being a member of the group, all of them have acquired immense success individually.

Among them, BLACKPINK’s youngest member Lisa has created a separate fan base for herself. The 26-year-old is a rapper, singer and dancer, but she is also a fashion icon to her BLINKS (BLACKPINK fans call themselves). Lisa is the brand ambassador of the brand Celine. Whenever she makes her way to the stage, she always finds herself looking like the diva she is.

Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa, who enjoys a huge fan base with 97.6 million followers on Instagram, loves to experiment with her looks and has always proved to be quite versatile, donning up almost everything with utmost grace and elegance. Today, let’s have a look at three of her best bikini looks that stunned her followers.

Here it goes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

In this photo, the BLACKPINK member amazed her millions of followers in a tiny green bikini as she enjoyed an outdoor swimming session amid the picturesque view of sea and mountains. Lisa paired her halterneck top with a green bottom that flaunted her hot body perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Next comes the one, where the K-pop titan wore a quirky black and white printed bikini set. In the mirror selfies, the singer can be seen posing in the cute bikini with her hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

In this one, Lisa wore a black bikini with white polka dot pattern. She posted three photos in this bikini top with noodle straps that gave a closer look of the short hem length and a plunging neckline. Lisa’s bikini bottoms with high-leg cut-outs was the perfect one to enjoy her vacation mode. Here again, the songstress kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders.

BLACKPINK girls know how to slay a look and Lisa definitely aced these bikini looks serving the much-needed hotness quotient. What do you think?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

