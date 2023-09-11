Cara Delevingne is a model and actress who is immensely popular for her work, especially in the fashion industry. She is known for her bold photoshoots, where she bears it all, looking stunning and gorgeous. A few years back, she modelled for a jewellery brand, and no doubt she was a perfect choice for it, and we say it with confidence as we got our eyes on this picture of her from the shoot. Keep scrolling to get a peek at her!

Cara is known for her work in the fashion industry and has walked the ramp for many prestigious brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Chanel, Burberry and others. She was also seen in movies like Suicide Squad, Paper Towns and more, not to forget how she always manages to hypnotise us with her mesmerising eyes; it’s just one look to make you swoon over her.

Cara Delevingne is known for her sultry photoshoots and her bold and confident self on the ramp; a few years back, she took our breath away while campaigning for John Hardy’s jewellery brand. We unearthed one of the pictures from the brand’s shoot on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and it was posted by Moda Etkisi, where Cara could be seen lying on the bed in a sheer cotton crop top paired bikini bottoms with drawstrings. She looked pristine in the white ensemble, slithering on the bed with a white sheet.

Cara Delevingne’s cotton crop top featured frills with voluminous sleeves as she lay there with both her hands above her head in a very sultry pose. The outfit was very simple yet very chic, perfectly setting the stage for her stacked chunky silver bangles in her hand. She was given minimalistic makeup as well, with sheer foundation base creamy eyeshadow even on her lower lashline.

Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne finished her look with a n*de creamy lipstick, going perfectly with the all-white theme; the sultriness of the picture grew tenfold with those blue piercing eyes of hers as she stared directly into the frame. Check out the throwback picture here:

Mücevher Markası John Hardy' nin Yeni Yüzü Cara Delevigne Oldu >>http://t.co/kK3GMMwqKB pic.twitter.com/q5PWp4yqFN — Moda Etkisi (@modaetkisi) January 26, 2015

What are your thoughts on Cara Delevingne’s look in this old pic? Did it not take away your Monday blues? Let us know in the comments!

