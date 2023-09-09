Jennifer Lopez is a fashionista who makes heads turn, and jaws drop every time she steps out of her home. Be it a red carpet event, some other appearance, or just going about her day in the city, JLo – as her fans lovingly call her- always gets a thumbs-up from fashion critics worldwide. And she’s done it once more – and that too looking s*xy and hotter than always.

The 54-year-old actress recently channelled her inner cowgirl when she attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Friday night at New York City’s Brooklyn Navy Yard. Titled ‘A Barn Grows in Brooklyn,’ the show also saw stylish Gabrielle Union, model Cara Delevingne, actress Julianne Moore and others in attendance. Scroll below to get a better look at her ensemble and how she styled it.

To Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in New York, Jennifer Lopez embraced her inner cowgirl but kicked up its s*xiness with grace and style. To the fashion event, JLo opted to slay in a white silk puff-sleeve dress that featured a sheer bodice and a beautifully layered floral skirt with pastel hues and metallic details on the fabric for a unique flare.

Talking about the look in more detail, Jennifer Lopez opted for the top portion of the ensemble to be partially unbuttoned. Why? Well, the plunging opening has a large, chunky silver oxidised necklace taking up the bulk of the space while covering her b**bs but still teasing a bit of her cleav*ge. To showcase her cowgirl side to the world, JLo accessorised with a brown cowboy-style belt with an oversized buckle. Doesn’t the entire ensemble just blend together perfectly?

The ‘Monster-in-Law’ actress completed her look with pink platform heels and a cream-coloured clutch bag. JLo also wore a fringed gold jacket when she arrived on the red carpet but removed the piece for the photo session. She accessorised her ensemble with sparkling, silver dangly earrings and a matching necklace.

For hair and makeup, Jennifer Lopez went the glam way by having her locks parted in the centre and effortless (we bet an hour must have gone to achieve it) waves framing her face. The ‘Mother’ actress’ makeup for the night comprised of mascara to her lashes, a shimmering, smoky shadow around her eyes, warm blush and contour to her accentuated cheekbones and a nude-coloured, matte shade to her lips.

