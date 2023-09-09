‘The Kissing Booth’ fame Joey King and director Steven Piet walked down the aisle on Saturday, September 2. While it’s a week since the love birds took their vows at the La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain – a fortress built in 1628 on a hill, images from their big day have now made their way to social media. And here’s what we think of King’s bridal look.

For the unversed, Joey and Steven’s intimate wedding affair was attended by around 100 of the newlyweds’ closest family and friends. The star-studded affair was attended by Zach Braff, Michelle Williams, Patricia Arquette, Logan Lerman and many more.

Talking about the wedding ensemble, Joey King looked elegant in a variety of white and off-white looks on her D-day – and she shared three of those looks in a recent Instagram post. As per reports, the ‘White House Down’ actress opted for four different and one-of-its-kind Oscar de la Renta dresses for her wedding weekend. And the one that caught our eye the most was the off-white silk faille gown she wore to walk down the aisle and for the ceremony.

This ensemble of Joey King featured a multi-layered couture silk fusion gown, featuring rows of faille petals fused and sewn by hand. The off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline gown made for an elegant ensemble that enhanced the actress’ figure while still displaying a healthy, if not a busty, amount of her cleav*ge.

The ‘Ramona and Beezus’ actress reportedly opted for Balenciaga platform heels for the ceremony to give her some height and kept her jewellery to a minimum. When it comes to hair and makeup, the American actress decided not to overdo them by having her hair flowing freely under her veil and elegant muted makeup.

Check out Joey King’s wedding look here:

Steven Piet looked dashing dressed to the nines in a classic black and white Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo and patent Gianvito Rossi shoes. Don’t they make a stunning couple on the aisle?!

Joey’s other looks for her wedding weekend included a multi-layered tulle down with a corseted bodice for the reception – which she paired with Celine platform sneakers for comfortable socializing and dancing, as well as a sleeveless white dress with an illusion neckline complete in floral lacework.

What do you think of Joey King’s wedding ensemble? Let us know in the comments.

