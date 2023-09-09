After skipping the New York Fashion Week launch party for her new collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld last year owing to alleged mental health concerns, Cara Delevingne returned to the ramp in full glory this year. The catwalk queen was in her cowgirl spirit as she owned the red carpet in all her feels, making eyes pop with her stunning style statement.

Cara Delevingne was expected to attend the Cara Loves Karl soiree last year but missed out on the event due to what some reports then suggested as mental health challenges. It was also around the same time she was seen deboarding Jay-Z’s private jet without shoes and looking erratic. The British star, who was blowing smoke at that time, also dropped her phone multiple times while talking on it, leaving fans concerned. But seems like the nightmare of the days is finally over as Cara has come back to what she does best – channeling the fashionista that she is.

Cara brought her A game to New York Fashion Week on Friday stealing the night away in an all-black ensemble. The supermodel was seen sporting a black sheer collared shirt with a plunging neckline that gave a peek into her ample assets and paired it with black trousers. She carried a black leather jacket with lots of fringes on her shoulder and rounded off the look with a cowboy hat with feathers, adding long leather boots to accentuate the country feel. The blonde diva was seen posing in style as she walked the carpet, leaving viewers in awe of her impeccable sartorial choices. You can check out her look below:

The Friday night of New York Fashion Week showcased the best of Ralph Lauren‘s craft from his rustic spring 2024 collection with a bumper crop of more than 60 superstars in attendance. For this year, the 83-year-old arbiter sent out a series of greatest hits, ranging from embellished denim skirts to slinky metallic dresses and two-piece suits to country outfits.

Circling back to Cara Delevingne, she made a hit impression last night bringing allure with her devil-may-care personality and if you are on a hunt for your next country concert outfit, you may want to take notes from the supermodel.

