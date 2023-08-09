Hollywood star Cara Delevingne has come a long way in her career. She is best known for her craft of acting, hit movies, modelling career, impeccable fashion sense, and even her dating life. Apart from all of that, she is also known for her pretty but kinky house. While the actress has made many headlines for her Playboy-inspired house, one of the most interesting aspects of it is a vag*na tunnel.

Delevigne began her career by winning the title of Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. She made her acting debut with the 2012 film Anna Karenina and since then has worked with many celebrated actors and directors.

Cara Delevingne made a lot of headlines after being spotted carrying a s*x bench into her house with her then-girlfriend Ashley Benson. The supermodel indeed made her fans eager for a tour of her house that has been inspired by the controversial Playboy mansion. Once, during her interview with Architectural Digest, the actress gave a tour of her house and left everyone amazed.

The Suicide Squad star revealed how she wanted her home to “reflect many different aspects and moods.” She had incorporated various nature themes and designs in her home along with some feminine structures. One feature that stood out was a vag*na tunnel.

The feature was in one of the rooms in Cara Delevingne’s house that had a glass door hiding a secret tunnel. The tunnel was designed to look like a vulva with pink feathers used to create p*bic hair. Talking about the tunnel, she said, “I come in here to think, I come in here to create. I feel inspired in the vag*na tunnel.” She further took the audience to where the tunnel leads and came out through a washing machine door in a different room. Watch the video here.

What are your views on this pink vag*na tunnel? Let us know in the space below.

