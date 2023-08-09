Brad Pitt believes in living the big life and minting money and does not really get involved in religion. Even though the actor has been very close to his parents, who are religious, Pitt never really approved of how he was raised as a child. In an earlier interaction with the media, the Hollywood A-lister revealed that he had his own issues while addressing his views on religion. Scroll down to know what else he said.

Brad Pitt, on the personal front, is grappling with the messy divorce/custody case with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. It was recently reported that Jolie is apparently planning to stretch the case to four more years until her twins turn 18.

Coming back to Brad Pitt’s view on religion, as per Digital Spy, the actor once shared, “I got my issues, man” when asked about his views on religion, adding, “You don’t want to get me started.” He added that Christianity might bring comfort to some but he was not one of those people adding, “I myself found it stifling.”

In a different interaction, Brad Pitt claimed that practicing a religion “doesn’t work” for him. He said, “You know, I grew up in a religious family, in a religious community and it just doesn’t make sense to me. It just doesn’t work for me in the long run. I never wanted to stop anyone else’s religion and their beliefs until I started seeing it defining policy… Like gay marriage. You have a group of people telling other people how to live their lives, and you can’t do that. In fact, I’m talking like there are actually Christians watching your show…”

The Bullet Train star added: “Well, to the three that are watching, I just say you have to, you really have to check what country you’re living in because the freedom that allows you to practice religion is the same freedom you’re stepping on.”

Pitt shed more light on the matter saying, “That’s not right. And I want to add… if there was a nation of gay married couples that were telling you you couldn’t practice your religion, I’d be speaking up for you, too… So, let’s stop the nonsense.”

Brad Pitt’s former wife Angelina Jolie too once shared her views on religion saying, “There doesn’t need to be a God for me. There’s something in people that’s spiritual, that’s godlike.”

In a different interview, Jolie said, “Brad and I are raising our children to respect everyone. We have a bookshelf in the house that has the Bible, the Torah, the Koran, everything. We will take our children to church, temple, Buddhist ceremonies, Mosques, teaching them about all faiths. Whatever religion they choose, the choice will be theirs.”

