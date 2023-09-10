Emilia Clarke is one of the well-known actresses in Hollywood who rose to fame after featuring as the Mother of Dragons in the popular series Game of Thrones. Apart from that, she has also been seen in films like Me Before You, Last Christmas and others. However, recently, Clarke was seen in the Marvel series Secret Invasion, and her bada*s character was widely celebrated.

When it comes to fashion, Emilia has a unique style statement. However, her fashion evolution as Daenerys from Game of Thrones has been something to look into. Today, we have found an AI version of her look from the series, and well, we can only say that it’s so hawt that I am barely able to breathe without sweating!

While scrolling through Pinterest, I stumbled upon a picture of Emilia Clarke from her Game of Thrones days, only it’s in the AI version. In the series, Emilia looked like a princess as she was. However, in the image, Emilia’s character Daenerys can be seen wearing a teal blue coloured gown with an overtly plunging neckline that made her flaunt her cleav*ge, and the outfit featured a rather extremely high slit that almost made her reveal her v*gina and thigh.

Check out the picture here:

While the corset bodice was in latex leather detailing, the lower half was in smooth-textured clothing. Emilia Clarke’s character completed the look with minimal makeup, defined brows, soft eyes and nude lip shade and accentuated the look with some hand-crafted bracelets. Daenerys flaunted her blonde hair in curls with the risque outfit.

While we cannot take our eyes off Emilia Clarke’s AI version, it’s sure enough that Daenerys, the mother of Dragons, is mothering in this look.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know if you also think that Emilia Clarke’s look broke all hell loose!

