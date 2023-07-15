Robert Downey Jr is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. With his illustrious career, the actor has left everyone in awe of all he can do. While he has proved his acting mettle with many movies, one film, Zodiac, demanded the actor to be on his feet for 14 hours a day. To reportedly seek revenge from director David Fincher, the Iron Man star planted urine jars on the film’s sets before leaving it.

RDJ’s life has always been full of ups and downs. He made his film debut at the age of five and established himself as a leading star in the late 80s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2007, Robert Downey Jr shared screen with various other celebrated actors, including Mark Ruffalo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Chloe Sevigny, for David Fincher’s directorial Zodiac. The mystery film saw the Avengers star play the role of Paul Avery in the movie and made everyone a fan of his craft. However, the actor was not really happy filming the movie due to the director’s strict rules.

As per Esquire, David Fincher was known for taking many takes for individual scenes to reach perfection in his movies. This did not go well with RDJ as he was on his feet for hours every day. In the 2012 documentary, Side by Side, David Fincher detailed how the Oppenheimer star protested his way of working on the sets of Zodiac.

The Fight Club helmer said, “Robert Downey actually came up to me and said, ‘I can’t work like this. I never get to go to my trailer. I can never get my shit together. I’m on my feet 14 hours a day.'” He added, “He actually left mason jars of urine on the set, like over in the corner. He’d pee and bring it back as a form of protest.”

While RDJ never confirmed if he left those jars on the film’s set, he did appreciate Fincher’s work in several interviews.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Reveals Not Using Any Smart Gadget/Tech While Writing Any Script, Netizens Laud The GOAT “Someone Needs To Backup His PC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News