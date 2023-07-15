Actress and model Sofia Vergara, way back in 2016, made headlines when she faced a lawsuit from her own embryos. Yes, you read that right and this happened when she got sued by two frozen embryos, she conceived with the partner she split from. The court documents obtained revealed that the two frozen embryos named Emma and Isabella were listed in the case where the actress was being sued by ex-fiance Nick Loeb. Scroll down to read the details.

Sofia Vergara is best known for her work in Modern Family, The Chef, The Smurfs and America’s Got Talent among a few others. The renowned TV personality got engaged to Nick Loeb in 2012 but got separated in the year 2014. Loeb, for the unversed, earlier tried unsuccessfully to sue Vergara for the embryos’ custody.

According to the BBC, a 2014 lawsuit against Sofia Vergara, claimed that embryos were being deprived of their inheritance from a trust by not being born. A trust was reportedly created for them in Louisiana, although the embryos were located in California. The lawsuit asked that the embryos be transferred to Mr Loeb so that they could be born and receive their inheritance. According to reports, Vergara and Loeb created the embryos at a California clinic through IVF in 2013 and they signed a contract that neither partner could do anything with the embryos without the other’s consent. Vergara, according to the suit, was alleged to be refusing to allow them to be implanted in a surrogate mother.

The Modern Family star’s lawyer, at the time, revealed “That genetic material was created pursuant to a written agreement that required both parties’ written consent to attempt to create a pregnancy.”

In 2021, Sofia Vergara won the case against Loeb as a Los Angeles court ruled in favor of the actress.

The court granted Vergara the request for a Permanent Injunction and prevented Loeb from using the frozen embryos “to create a child without the explicit written permission of the other person.”

Reacting to this, Loeb in a statement claimed that the judge “was clearly influenced by Hollywood, which is a pattern I expose in my upcoming film Roe v. Wade.”

“It’s sad that Sofia, a devout Catholic, would intentionally create babies just to kill them,” said Loeb.

