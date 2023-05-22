Jake Gyllenhaal has proved his acting mettle with various films over the years. While the actor has explored different genres, he has put in a lot when it came to method acting. In one such film, the 2012 movie End Of Watch, the actor took up the role of a police officer and even hung out with some to prepare for it.

Jake began his journey in showbiz at the early age of 11 with the 1991 movie City Slickers. He continued to star in a few films, but his breakthrough came with the 1999 flick October Sky.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his 2012 film End of Watch, the actor played the role of an LAPD officer David Ayer. For his role, Jake Gyllenhaal spent several months training with officers and even accompanied them to crime scenes. As the actor explored the lives of police officers, he revealed that his life changed, especially after a particular incident.

Once, in an interview with Hitflix, Jake Gyllenhaal said, “This movie changed my life.” He added, “I mean, the experience of it… every step along the way I learned something about myself. And I saw the world in a different way.” The actor further shared some incidents from his many rides along with the police officers.

He said, “The first ride I went on I saw someone murdered. It changes your life. You don’t come back from something like that and not see the world a different way.” Gyllenhaal continued, “And subsequently, [watching] everything from domestic violence to stolen cars to you name it. And along with the camaraderie and the friendship and the joking and all of that, seeing that for real for five months and shooting for 22 days? And seeing it for real? I won’t be the same in many, many good ways.”

Well, Jake Gyllenhaal did go out of his way to play the cop role. He even agreed to being tased while preparing for the role and curiosity.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Ignoring His Party Friends Over Spending Time With Gigi Hadid? Insiders Claim, “They Hang Out In Hotel Rooms Often For Days At A Time” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News