Sydney Sweeney is indeed among the s*xiest Hollywood stars today. Whether it is her shows or red carpet appearances, everyone’s eyes are on Sydney, and she knows it. The Euphoria star recently turned heads along with her alleged fiance and partner of five years, Jonathan Davino, in a sultry gown. Scroll down to read a complete description of her dress.

Sydney began her acting journey at an early age by guest starring in various shows, including Criminal Minds, Pretty Little Liars, Grey’s Anatomy, and 90210. For her impeccable work in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sydney has bagged two Emmy nominations.

As Sydney Sweeney was grabbing headlines for her alleged fling with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, she recently shut all the rumours of her fling by walking hand-in-hand with her partner Jonathan Davino. While doing so, The White Lotus actress picked a bold dress and shined in it like a star.

The 25-year-old graced the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning powder blue satin dress while flashing a blue bra. The padded bra went perfectly with her light-toned sleeveless dress featuring a plunging neckline and giving a chance to the actress to flaunt her b*sty bosom.

Sydney Sweeney was indeed spreading charm as she held her beau’s arm while smiling wide. She opted for a nude makeup look with blue and sparkly eyes leaving her blonde locks open. The actress paired her look with matching open-toe block heels.

Sydney Sweeney is seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/WzW5NX8Ois — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023

The actress was spotted leaving the Hotel Martinez in Cannes with her beau, who was dressed in earthy tones. Amid the controversy surrounding Glen Powell, Sydney ditched her wedding ring, but her chemistry with her partner was loud and clear.

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino spotted in France for the 76th Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/HiIZTyuMYo — Best of Sydney Sweeney (@SydneyArchives) May 21, 2023

What are your views on Sydney’s look? Let us know in the comments.

