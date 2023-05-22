Julia Fox is one of the most popular models in the world and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. She’s always bold, sassy and brutally honest while expressing her thoughts on public platforms, and we adore her down-to-earth nature. The model is now making headlines for her bold yet chic outfit at Cannes 2023, where she donned a transparent plastic corset top flashing her n*pples in the face of the world and looking extraordinary as always. Scroll below to take a look!

Fox has been in the limelight ever since her relationship rumours with Kanye West surfaced online. They were together for a while, called it quits soon after, and the model has over a million followers on Instagram.

While Julia Fox always steals the limelight with her bold choice of clothing, she takes her fashion game a notch higher with Cannes 2023. The model wore a transparent plastic corset top flashing her n*pples through it, making a statement with it.

She paired her top with a two-tiered white skirt and accessorized the outfit with diamond jewels. Julia Fox opted for glam makeup with bold white eyes and brown lips to complete the look, tied her hair in a messy updo bun, and posed for the cameras as she appeared on Cannes 2023 red carpet.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Julia Fox attends the The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary presented by Marli on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France pic.twitter.com/EN1PYF6MKw — Celeb News (@celebfashionnnn) May 21, 2023

Julia Fox in a Cameron Hancock Studios corset and Livy Sang Skirt pic.twitter.com/UZYNAWK7xu — Hermeshuns 🤍 (@hermeshuns) May 22, 2023

Julia Fox definitely knows how to steal the show with her glamorous fashion and style affair!

What are your thoughts on Fox’s transparent look from Cannes 2023? Tell us in the space below.

