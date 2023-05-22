Natalie Portman is currently making headlines for her film ‘May December’ which also stars Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, and Cory Michael Smith. The actress’ film got a standing ovation at Cannes 2023, but what stole the show for us was her iconic Christian Dior recreation of a 1940s gown as she looked absolutely breathtaking in it, and we can’t stop playing Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ in our heads. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Over the years, Natalie has donned some of the most memorable and historic fashionable outfits on the red carpet, but this won the game for us. The French luxury house recreated its own piece for Portman, and there couldn’t have been a better choice than her for this surreal masterpiece.

Natalie Portman’s bejeweled gown was a recreation of Christian Dior’s iconic 1949 gown, and the original outfit is currently part of The Costume Institute’s collection at The Met. The actress walked the red carpet for Cannes 2023 along with her ‘May December’ co-stars and won applause from the audience.

The Black Swan actress wore an ivory-coloured strapless gown with many volumes and a scalloped skirt with layers of ornate blue beading. According to Women’s Wear Daily, this Christian Dior recreation is reportedly inspired by the “Junon” dress from the designer’s 1949-1950 fall/winter collection.

Natalie Portman accessorised her glamorous look with diamond drop earrings and matching platform heels. She kept her makeup simple with glossy nude lips and shimmery silver eyes and completed the face with a middle-parting neat and sleek bun.

A fan account on Twitter shared her pictures; take a look at them below:

natalie portman’s wearing a recreation of the iconic christian dior ‘junon’ gown from fw49 at the cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/ATXG0kZoiw — ✭ (@badestoutfit) May 20, 2023

Isn’t Natalie Portman living Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ song through her outfit? Hell yeah!

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

