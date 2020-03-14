Malaika Arora is one of the most popular and fittest actresses we have in B-Town right now. She doesn’t look a day more than 21 and we would all agree with this. From her classy gym looks to chic party looks, Malaika dons the fashion hat like no one else in the Bollywood.

Last night, Malaika Arora along with beau Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Bunty Sajdeh’s birthday bash. Malaika wore a white Christian Dior bralette with black Alexander Wang pants and a black leather jacket. She accessorized the look with a matching black clutch, black pump heels, and statement jewellery.

She kept her makeup very minimalistic with just rosy cheeks, bold brows, tinted lips and a hint of highlighter. She let her hair fall on her face with a middle parting and her athleisure look was so on point!

Time and again, we see Malaika and Arjun going on brunch dates and parties and all her looks so comfortable and stylish. Malaika is one celebrity who gets trolled very often on social media because of what she wears out in public but she always comes back with a befitting reply to the trollers. She isn’t afraid and wears her heart on her sleeves!

She’s a mama with swag!

You can get Malaika Arora’s look here.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!