Thappad Box Office Day 15: Taapsee Pannu’s Film To Face Premature End Due To Virus Scare

Thappad Box Office: Thappad is having a rather uneven roller coaster ride at the box office. Though its opening was ordinary, it managed to show some growth over the opening weekend. Post that the second weekend saw a drop but then the weekdays post that showed some sort of stability due to Holi holiday. Now as the film has entered the third week, it has shown a drop all over again, what with competition from Angrezi Medium at multiplexes (where its target audiences lies) as well as virus scare due to which theaters are shutting down and audiences are staying away.

As a result, only around 0.25 crores* came on the third Friday and the total so far stands at 32 crores*. At one point in time it had seemed that the film would comfortably go past the 35 crores lifetime and then even have a shot at the 40 crores milestone. Now that won’t quite be possible as the film will well fold up under the 35 crores mark. It is now also due to the external factors coming into play, and that’s unfortunate indeed for all associated with the film.

Nonetheless, all associated with the film are now moving on. Taapsee Pannu has Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta coming up in quick succession. On the other hand Anubhav Sinha is all set to kick-start the shooting of his next with Ayushmann Khurranna after Article 15.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

