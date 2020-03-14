Loses Bigg Boss 13 But Asim Riaz Wins A Role In Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’?

Bigg Boss 13 came to an end last month, but the craze around the show and its contestants is fresh as ever. The show’s host, Salman Khan often faced the wrath of netizens who accused him of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla and targeting Asim Riaz. However, all those naysays are in for a rude shock after a rather interesting piece of news that has been doing rounds with regards to Asim Riaz.

If the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, it is being stated that the Kashmiri model has been cast in Salman Khan’s recently announced, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Yes, you read that! Asim, who often made headlines for his fights with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla and his chemistry with Himanshi Khurana inside the house will soon be playing Salman Khan’s brother in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

A certain source has revealed to Pinkvilla saying, “Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will have three other actors play Salman’s brother. Asim has been offered the role to play one of the brothers.” Meanwhile, Asim has been making news for several other reasons including his music video with Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez.

Asim was also recently spotted spending some fun moments with Himanshi Khurana in a video that went viral. Himanshi has recently confessed to being in a relationship with Asim and has also hinted to an impending wedding with the Kasmiri hunk.

