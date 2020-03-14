Troll Accuses Dhvani Bhanushali Of Buying YouTube Views, Singer Responds “Mera Paas Utna Paisa Bhi Nahi Hai”

Dhvani Bhanushali rose to fame with her solo single ‘Leja Re’ in 2018 and since then there’s no looking back for her. She later sang the nation’s favourite chartbuster ‘Dilbar’ with Neha Kakkar and the song was a blockbuster hit. The young singing sensation is the daughter of Vinod Bhanushali, T-Series President and is often trolled for using her father’s approach to make it big in the industry.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood with Pinkvilla, Dhvani revealed how star kids are always judged unnecessarily. “I think that stereotype should first break that nepotism hai to kaam nahi kia hai. That is unfair,” Dhvani said.

Talking about her dad’s position and how people troll her for the same, Dhvani said, “My dad works in the industry so people start to think that maybe she doesn’t work as hard, maybe she got it all easy. So, in the morning I was reading a comment ‘humko thank you bolne ki koi zarurat nhi hai aapne to 700 million views khareeda hoga. Jaa ke t-series ko thank you bolo. Kuch kaam ni kiya hai life me.’ I am like ek to 700 million views khareedne par paisa kitna lagta hai duffer, mera paas utna paisa bhi nahi hai. I am like that is so dumb to say.”

That’s a pretty bold thing to say and we would respect Dhvani for coming out and speaking about the same in public. She also spoke about how Indian artists are treated in the country and said, “I feel artists in the country do not have a face. They do not have an identity of their own. They are just voices of actor and I feel like everyone should have their independent work aside from being voices of actors in our country.”

Nobody in the industry got it easy, the star kids had their own struggles and we have often seen celebs like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday speaking about the same, telling their side of the stories.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!