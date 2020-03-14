Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Irrfan Khan’s Film Takes A Hit Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer released yesterday and being Irrfan’s return after cancer treatment, the film has an emotional factor attached to it. As said earlier, the film was expected to be a slow starter, which is exactly what happened. Also, the film has suffered a blow as theatres are closed across the major cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking about the opening day, Angrezi Medium has earned 3.50-4 crores, as per the early trends flowing in. Although word-of-mouth is decent, the film might show just a limited growth, if any, as cinemas in the cities like Mumbai, Delhi and others have been ordered to shutdown.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a sequel to 2017’s success, Hindi Medium. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiku Sharda, Ranveer Shorey and Dimple Kapadia, in key roles.

Meanwhile, the makers of Irrfan Khan’s “Angrezi Medium” will be re-releasing the film in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, regions where cinema halls will remain shut till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, it was announced that cinema halls and schools will be shut in several regions as an effort to prevent the highly-contagious virus from spreading. While the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi” was immediately postponed, the makers of “Angrezi Medium” went ahead with the release on March 13 despite not being able to play the film in Delhi theatres.

