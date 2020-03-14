Salman Khan’s Radhe Avoids Getting Postponed; Makers Opt For THIS Solution Amid Corona Pandemic

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was slated to release on Eid this year, also took a hit of Coronavirus Pandemic as many other films. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi got postponed without a fixed release date, Fast & Furious 9 got delayed for a year and many Disney films have changed their release date.

World Health Organization, on 11 March, declared this outbreak as Pandemic and since then every country around the world has upped their safety measures. Yesterday, the government of Maharashtra declared a complete lockdown of theatres, swimming pools, gyms and every mass public gathering happening around the state.

Salman Khan was supposed to shoot a song with Disha Patani in Baku but that was cancelled amid the outbreak. Now, the makers have decided to complete the remaining shoot in Mumbai having every safety measure. A source close to Mirror reported, “Safety guidelines, as issued by the WHO (World Health Organization) will be followed on the film’s set.”

Randeep Hooda recently dislocated his knee on the sets of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. The actor is currently recuperating. Randeep took to Instagram to inform his fans about his condition. Posting a selfie, he wrote: “A selfie after a good run..trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of #radhe #saturdayselfie #action #movie #fitnessmotivation #fitness #health #healthylifestyle.”

Fans responded to his post wishing him a speedy recovery. One fan wrote: “Everything will heal, just give it some time.” Another fan wrote: “It always feels like a great achievement after such pain. It shows how much we take our body for granted and how much we appreciate now.”

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film is Salman’s Eid release this year and is scheduled to hit theatres on May 22.

