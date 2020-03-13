Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Perform Together! Is This The Start To Their Kapil Sharma Show Reunion?

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were best of friends at one point in time but things turned upside down when they got into a nasty fight and Sunil left Comedy Nights With Kapil, disappointing their fans. Since then, the two haven’t really been on talking terms and despite continuous efforts by celebrities, Kapil and Sunil aren’t ready to share the stage. But truth be told, we do miss both of them together on The Kapil Sharma show.

Recently, the two attended a wedding together along with singer Mika Singh and their video is going viral on the internet. Sharing the same video on Twitter, Kapil wrote, “It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends.”

It was such a special n beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love n warmth. God bless the beautiful couple n congratulations to whole kumria family n friends 🙏 https://t.co/DKDSxoDh9e — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2020

Sunil also replied to Kapil Kumria’s video on Twitter and wrote, “Such a special day. Congratulations to Varun, Kanika and the whole family. Lots of love and wishes. Had lots of fun. Thanks.”

Such a special day. Congratulations to Varun, Kanika and the whole family. Lots of love and wishes. Had lots of fun. Thanks. 🙏🤗❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 12, 2020

Do we see them coming together on The Kapil Sharma show again? Tell us in the comments section below how you like their on-screen jugalbandi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!