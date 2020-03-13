Ichhadhari Naagin Trilogy: From Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria – Contenders Of Nikhil Dwivedi’s Next!

Indian audiences have wholeheartedly accepted & loved supernatural dramas; they’re all the rage nowadays. Production houses are eager to cash in on this moment and there is going to be a new Ichhadhari Naagin trilogy coming soon. The subject is one of India’s oldest & most well known folklores. With superhero movies becoming a cliché, we hear producer Nikhil Dwivedi has seen the opportunity to bring it to the big screen and is planning a trilogy with a leading actress

The project is still in the conception stage and we are super excited to see it come through. While the role of a shape shifter will not be an easy one to pull off, we can surely see these leading ladies like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria fitting the bill.

Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt have shown their versatility in their recent hits. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is on a high, with back-to-back success. Disha Patani’s performance too in Malang is the talk of the town & Tara Sutaria is the debutante to watch out for. It would be exciting to know who out of them will play this unusual role.

The last actress who embodied this role on the big screen was Sridevi as the shape-shifting serpent in Nagina. Snakes have always been a topic of conversation, other movies have been focused around them too, including movies like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. Ekta Kapoor who produces the hit show Naagin, wanted to originally make Naagin a movie.

Shape shifting serpents have always held a fascination for us as an audience & with producer Nikhil Dwivedi bringing it back to our screens, this will be the start of a whole new genre of cinema to watch out for.

