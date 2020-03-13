Anita Hassanandani In Her Naagin Avatar Takes A Funny Dig At Jio Callertune On Coronavirus

Ever since cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India, Telecom network Jio has gone onto create awareness via caller tune that hears a man coughing along with an awareness message. While many have appreciated the move, some users even have gone onto say that they’re tired of hearing the same thing all over again and wish for the default tunes to be back. Anita Hassanandani now has a funny take which has a Naagin connection.

Anita is currently shooting for the fourth season of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. The beauty can be seen in a super villainous avatar as she dons a black ghagra with choker necklace along with silver jewellery that includes maang tikka, finger ring, bracelet and a nose ring. Although, kohl eyes and curly hair make her look drop-dead gorgeous, we won’t shy away from accepting that her avatar is a perfect fit for her character look.

However, it was the caption on her photo that has our eyeball. The actor tickled our funnybone with her indirect dig on Jio’s callertune as she wrote, “Me thinking how to change my caller tune from #Carona carona to “mein Naagin Naagin”.”

Check out her post below:

And well, you cannot miss out the glance to her beautiful look too! Check out:

Meanwhile, Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma in lead. The TV show recently saw Jasmin Bhasin’s exit and she was replaced by Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Rashami Desai.

Rashami’s first look from the show recently surfaced the internet and took the internet by storm.

The actress has previously been a part of shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak and Jhalak Dhikla Jaa. It will indeed be interesting to see what new she brings to the table.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!