Coronavirus Outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Heartfelt Poem In Order To Spread Awareness 

Coronavirus Outbreak: While the widespread pandemic Corona is all over the news and three states in India have already announced safety measures, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a guidebook of precautions to be taken. The Jhund actor conveyed the same with a video and in a unique way through a poem and below is what he has to say.

Amitabh Bachchan today shared a video on his twitter handle and wrote, “Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe,”

The video has Big B reciting a poem that he wrote on the recent outbreak of the Coronovirus. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen saying, “Bahutere ilaaj batawein jan manas sab, kekar sunein, kekar naahi kaun bataye e sab? Keyo kahis kalaunji piso, keyo anwla ras, keyo kahas ghar ma baitho hilo na tas se mas. Eer kahin au beer kaheen ki aisa kuch bhi karona bin sabun se haath dhoi ke kehu ke bhaiya chuo na. Hum kaha chalo hum bhi kar det hain jaisan bolein sab aawaye deo carona farona thengua dekhaub tab.”

T 3468 – Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

The poem is primarily in Awadhi and Hindi and the megastar took to his blog to reveal that. In his blog talking about the same, he wrote, “Unfortunately those that are Hindi and Awadhi challenged, shall be dis advantaged .. but then the flavour of the moment is lost, if succumbed by translation …. there is more to be said and thought about .. on lines similar to the ones above .. WHO and UNICEF have also asked me to send out video messages, which I did .. but they are more formal .. this in Awadhi was my own doing .. one is never too far away from their Mother tongue .. ! stay safe , stay alert , stay .. my love ..”

On the work front, Big B has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Shoojit Sircar Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund and Rumi Jafferi’s Chehre in the pipeline.

