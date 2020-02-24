Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana & Amitabh Bachchan’s Character Details REVEALED

Ayushmann Khurrana has become a bankable name over the years and is giving back to back hits at the box office. After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and people are quite excited to see him share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

While a few still of the two actors have been revealed by the filmmakers of the film, no much has been revealed about their characters yet. However, Ayushmann has finally spilled the beans about his role in the film and also told PTI about how his character and Big B’s character will be related in the film.

“Gulabo Sitabo is an extremely simple film. It’s a sweet film about the banter between a landlord and a tenant. I’m the tenant, Bachchan sir is the landlord and we are always at loggerheads. It’s as simple as that. The magic is, sometimes you find simplicity most exciting in life and that’s what the film is about,” Ayushmann revealed.

The actor went on to add, “Bachchan sir is amazing. What I marvel about him is that he’s so well prepared always. He will know your lines also. It is not easy to act in front of him. You have to be on your toes as a co-actor.”

Ayushmann played the role of a homosexual man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and always looks forward to playing such roles. Talking about the same, the actor said, “It’s important to know what’s going around. I dwell on relatable subjects. If you are un-approachable with the common folk, then where will you get your fodder from? It becomes difficult but now I do it with an agenda. To look for good stories.”

Talking about Gulabo Sitabo, the film is set in Lucknow and is said to be a quirky family comedy. The film also marks Ayushmann’s second collaboration with Sircar after Vicky Donor.

