KGF 2 Star Yash Along With Wife Radhika Pandit & Daughter Arya Are Back With An Adorable Pic To Bless Your Day!

KGF 2 star Yash has been making headlines for the past couple of days following his visit to Nanjundeshwara temple in Mysore for daughter Ayra’s mundan ceremony. The sandalwood star also shared an adorable picture from there on Wednesday with Ayra post her mundan.

The picture went viral all across and also garnered praises for Ayra’s new look and her adorable expression in it.

After Yash, it was his wife Radhika Pandit who took to her Instagram handle yesterday to share a picture with Ayra.

Radhika who shares over 1.2 Million followers on Instagram along with the picture mentioned how cool and calm Ayra was during the entire process of her mundan, as Radhika wrote: “Mr and Mrs Yash.. with a totally kissable head in between

P.S : She surprised us all by staying so calm throughout the process! I think I was freaking out the most!!”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Yash planting a sweet kiss on Ayra’s head.

The Yash starrer KGF 2 has been making headlines since its inception. The actioner which happens to be a sequel to 2008 released KGF, is one of the most anticipated releases of the years.

Reportedly, the makers are eyeing in to release the magnum opus on auspicious occasion of Dussehra, but an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced.

KGF 2 also has Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist with Raveena Tandon in a key role.

The film which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel will hit big screens in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

