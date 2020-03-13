Sara Ali Khan’s Reaction To Saif Ali Khan Saying He Was Never An Absentee Father Will Melt Away Your Hearts!

Star kid Sara Ali Khan gave the world a glimpse of the amazing camaraderie she shares with her actor father Saif Ali Khan, when the duo graced the infamous Koffee With Karan couch. While Sara is known to be the vivacious and upfront person, dad Saif Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh aren’t the ones to shy either.

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up about becoming a father in his 20’s and being there for his children and giving them the best he could at that time. The Jawaani Janemaan actor confessed that he may have not been very responsible at various occasions in his 20s but he has never felt that he was an “absentee father” to his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Now, reacting to her father’s statements, Sara has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive.”

The Kedarnath actress is quick to open up about the amount of love she feels for her father. Sara was further quoted saying, “I love mother a lot. I think when you have a lot of time to show a feeling or emotion, it’s easier. Mum is a single mother and I am everything because of her but she has every day to show how much she loves me. I don’t live with my father so, I haven’t felt that [emotion from his side]. The only thing that I know about dad is that he has always been a great father. He has always been there without even living with us. So, I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn’t live with me because he was, and is always just a phone call away. And that’s really comforting.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. She now has David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the making.

