Coronavirus Outbreak: A Quiet Place 2’s Release Date Postponed, Confirms John Krasinski

The Coronavirus Outbreak has affected the entire world and many things have come to a standstill. The air travel in some countries are temporarily shut with certain regions, production houses and theme parks are shut and even the shooting of Hollywood and Bollywood films. Now, the latest film to get affected by COVID-19 is ‘A Quiet Place 2‘.

This John Krasinski and Emily Blunt thriller was all set to release on March 18 worldwide and on March 19 and March 20 in the UK and North America, respectively. However, amid the coronavirus scare, the makers have postponed the release date of the film.

A Quiet Place 2’s John Krasinki shared On Instagram, “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie .. I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!

Take a look:

The film’s production house Paramount Pictures also released an official statement regarding pushing the film’s release ahead. As mentioned by Variety, Paramount stated, “After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’. We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

The makers are yet to share the new release date. In India, the release date of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is also postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was supposed to release on March 24.

