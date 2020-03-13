Not Radhe & Laxmmi Bomb, Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious 9 To Witness A GRAND Box Office Clash With Bell Bottom!

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of people globally, and the entertainment industry isn’t immune. Fast & Furious 9 which was originally slated to release on May 22 2020, has been pushed until April 2, 2021. The film is now set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom.

In the announcement given by the makers on Twitter, Coronavirus was not mentioned as the reason for pushing the release, but if we focus on the line ‘ Safety of everyone ‘ it pretty much says it all. So there are no chances of possible post-production delays which could have also been a factor for the delay.

Fast & Furious 9 looks to continue with larger than life storylines, with intense action and crazy car stunts just like it’s previous instalments. The other thing to watch out for is the return of Han, the trailer didn’t throw light on how’s he back, so we’ll have to wait for one more year to know the backstory. Fast and Furious 9 features Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Justin Lin.

Just like Fast & Furious 9, films like A Quiet Place 2, Sooryavanshi and Mulan have also postponed their release dates! Even the shooting of several films have come to a standstill. Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!