Fast And Furious 9: Vin Diesel Is In Awe Of John Cena; Here’s Why

Filmmaker Justin Lin’s directorial venture Fast And Furious 9 went on floors this June. The film which has Vin Diesel in lead along with WWE Superstar and actor John Cena in lead is having a ball of a time on the film’s sets.

Though it is for the very first time where Vin and John are working together, they share amazing bond and rapport. The duo so far has shot some important scenes and will soon be shooting for hardcore action sequences.

It was yesterday when Vin took on Instagram to appreciate the WWE star for his work so far, as the latter had all good to say about his co-star.

There’s no doubt that after hearing those wonderful words John was overwhelmed.

As the WWE star took on twitter to thank Vin.

Thank you ⁦@vindiesel⁩ for helping me, challenging me, and openly making me feel part of the #FastAndFurious family #Fast9 What a ride it’s been so far!!!! https://t.co/ycaIquy2le — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 29, 2019

Apart from John and Vin, the action-thriller also stars Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel among others in major roles.

Fast And Furious 9, is being shot in the amazing location of Thailand, Los Angeles, and European countries.

The film is slated for release on 20th May 2020.

