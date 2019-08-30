Kayattam: Manju Warrier’s First Look Poster Unveiled From Her Debut Production Venture

Actress Manju Warrier, who has been super busy from the past number of months with her upcoming release Kayattam, has unveiled the first look poster from the film.

Apart from acting, the actress also has produced the film. With Kayattam, Manju marks her debut in production field as a producer.

The film is been directed by filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, and it is based on the backdrop of trekking and mountaineering.

The film in total has ten songs which have been composed by Ratheesh Eatillam.

The Manju starrer is slated to hit big screens next year.

On the work front, apart from Kayattam, Manju who was last seen on big screens in Superstar Mohan Lal starrer blockbuster hit Lucifer, also has the much in talks and one of the much-awaited Tamil release in form of Asuran.

The film has Tamil superstar Dhanush in lead opposite Manju. The former will be seen in dual roles, as he will be seen playing the roles of father and son in the film.

The Dhanush starrer is based on Sahithya Academy Winning Tamil writer, Poomani’s novel, Vekkai.

The film is been helmed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Asuran is slated to hit big screens on October 4 this year

