Saaho Actress Shraddha Kapoor’s Promotional Outfits Will Give You A Run For Your Money

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses in the industry right now as she has got back to back 2 releases. The actress donned a range of outfits for the promotions of Saaho.

With Saaho it is for the first time that Shraddha will be venturing in the Telugu films and will have the widest release ever. The actress has also left no stone unturned in promoting her film she was looking impeccable during the promotions of the film. Take a look below to see her top 4 stunning outfits.

For the trailer launch, the actress wore a simple but stunning strapless ball gown type beige outfit which featured a flowy tulle and an intricately detailed bodice with embellishments.

For her first look, the actress donned a candy pink and orange color-blocked dress by Safiyaa. The pink outfit came with a lovely bright orange halter neckpiece which extended into a long sash which opened up into a small train.

For the second look she donned a green bandini printed lehenga by Saaksha and Kinni. The actress kept the look simple yet elegant by keeping her hair open and styled it into lush waves while her makeup was all about her smokey eyes and skin-toned lip.

For her final look for Dubai promotions, Shraddha donned a simple black outfit with a strapless crop top with a tie at her waist and matching high-waisted cigarette pants. Her hair was styled into voluminous waves and simple gold hoop earrings completed her look.

