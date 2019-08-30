Main Jaroor Aaunga Trailer: Arbaaz Khan Is Here To Haunt You With His Next Based On Horror!

Arbaaz Khan’s poster of his next horror flick ‘Main Jaroor Aaunga’ had goosebumps prickle all over our skin but now, with the film’s trailer out today, it certainly has sent another chill down our spine. Spinning a mysterious drama, the film revolves around a young ambitious model and a super-rich businessman with a twist of horror in it.

Arbaaz unveiled the trailer on his social media page captioning it, “Some secrets never die, rather they return to haunt you. Presenting the trailer of Chandrakant Singh’s next release #MainZaroorAaunga.” The film will see Arbaaz sharing screen space with Aindrita Ray and Vikas Verma and is directed by Chandrakant Singh.

Arbaaz Khan seems to be reinventing himself in his professional life with films in the horror genre and is also gearing up to play an IPS officer in his Mollywood debut ‘Big Brother’, opposite south superstar Mohanlal.

While Arbaaz has wrapped up the shooting schedule of Dabangg 3 will Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles, his horror flick, ‘Main Jaroor Aaunga’ is all set to release on the 27th September 2019.

The trailer certainly promises an edge-of-the-seat flick.

