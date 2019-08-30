Prabhas’ Darlings Pour All Their Love Out As Saaho Hits The Cinemas Today

Saaho has finally hit the theatres after a long wait and as expected people all over the country are colossally excited! They have begun thronging the theatres and everywhere people are dying to see Prabhas, who is coming on the big screens after a period of 2 years! He is receiving humongous love from every nook and corner of the country as netizens take to the social media to pour their love for their favourite Prabhas.

The social media platforms are flooded by the fans of Prabhas posting videos of themselves expressing their heartfelt excitement regarding Saaho. As per the videos posted, people from Himachal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kutch, parts of Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and down south are posting videos wishing Prabhas and expressing their heartfelt love in great numbers.

The media is also buzzing with excitement as the news of Prabhas’ fans pouring gallons of milk over his statue, and making a beeline queue outside the theatres are making the rounds! As per the expectations Prabhas starrer Saaho has opened its way into great box office numbers and is seeing heavy footfall in the theatres!

As the audience enters the Saaho world and becomes a part of the thrilling roller coaster ride that Saaho is all geared up to give, It already has the viewers hooked on to the screens. Saaho is giving the audience an ‘edge of their seats’ experience, as promised, in this battle between epic pack of villains and the shades of grey that the protagonist displays.

Having Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal paired with gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor, the movie has been shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

‘Saaho’ is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and has been released today i.e. 30th of August!

