Saaho Memes Trend On Twitter As Netizens Come Out To Express Their Post Movie Watching Trauma

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho hit the cinemas worldwide today and sadly the film hasn’t received the kind of response everyone expected. The initial reports from the critics as well as the public is not so encouraging and that is going to affect the collections in the future.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with hilarious Saaho memes from netizens who can’t stop themselves from sharing their pain creatively. Have a look at some of them:

Prabhas After Bahubali movie Prabhas After Saaho movie #Saahoreview pic.twitter.com/22kPpzFbsQ — प्रोफसर उन्जॉय Raja babu 🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) August 30, 2019

Earlier while promoting Saaho at The Kapil Sharma Show, Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor revealed what they do one day before the release of their films. Prabhas said he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens.

Show host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film’s release.

“Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn’t sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right,” said Prabhas.

Kapil then asked Shraddha Kapoor if the rumour was true that she suffers from an indigestion issue the day before release.

“Yes, this is true,” Shraddha quipped.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!