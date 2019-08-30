Saaho Box Office Advance Booking Trends Day 1: All Set For A Big Opening

Saaho starring Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor finally released today and got a solid start at the Box Office. While the film took an excellent start in South India, it has recorded good numbers even in other regions of the country in Hindi version.

The morning shows of the film recorded an average occupancy of 40-45% and it was almost double in South India. But that’s not it, the film has just started and it will be interesting to see how it trends after a big opening.

Let’s have a look at the advance booking trends of Saaho for rest of the day.

Mumbai

Mumbai is performing pretty well as more than 20% Hindi shows are going housefull or are filling fast. Telugu version has also got a limited release here and around 40% shows are promising a huge number of footfalls. Rest of the versions are doing fine.

Delhi

Delhi is better than Mumbai. Apart from Hindi, the film has released in several formats including Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam and is receiving a good response.

For Hindi 2D version, there are approx 50-55% shows which are going houseful or filling fast. Telugu 2D is recording an amazing response with around 70% shows going housefull or filling fast. IMAX Hindi is also doing well with 3/4 shows promising a big number of footfalls while IMAX Telugu is just about fine. Tamil & Malayalam are also doing decent.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is roaring loudly as more than 75% Telugu & Hindi 2D shows are filling fast. Tamil 2D has almost 40% shows filling fast. Telugu IMAX is also working exceedingly well with almost all the shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is running to packed houses and it’s no surprise. The film was having an excellent advance from very start and today it has no show vacant be it Hindi or Telugu.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is decently good with 10-15% Hindi 2D shows promising to run packed. Telugu 2D is also doing fine on limited release.

Chennai

Just like other major cities in South India, Chennai is no surprise and is flaunting some amazing trend. For Telugu 2D, there are 75% shows promising to run packed. Telugu IMAX is all packed. Tamil 2D is also very good with around 50% shows going housefull or filling fast. Hindi 2D is doing extremely well on limited screening with most of the shows going housefull or filling fast.

Kolkata

Kolkata is fair with 10% shows in Hindi 2D going housefull or filling fast. Telugu 2D is also nice on limited release.

