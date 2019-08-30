Nora Fatehi Opens Up About Her Struggling Days: “Came To India With Just Rs. 5000!”

Nora Fatehi has come a long way in the industry. While the actress-dancer made her debut in 2014, the actress became a house hold name after her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss and then shot to fame after the huge success of her performance in Satyamev Jayate’s ‘Dilbar’ in 2018.

While she one of the best dancers that we have, things were not always so rosy for her. Speaking about her days of struggle, Nora has said in an interview to Bollywood Life that she came to India with nothing more than rupees 5000 in pocket. Fatehi said, “I came to India with just Rs 5000 in my pocket. However, the agency, that I used to work with, would only give me Rs 3000 per week. And managing day-to-day routine within the given amount was really difficult for me. But I managed it smartly so that I didn’t run out of money by the end of the week.”

On the professional front, Nora was last in a musical video alongside Vicky Kaushal, titled Pachtaoge. Apart from that Nora is currently shooting for Street Dancer alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Here’s wishing the ‘Kamariya’ dancer lots of success in her journey here on!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!