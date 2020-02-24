Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Romantic Drama

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the ticket windows. Before the release, the film was making the right kind of noises with music working well amongst masses. Eventually, the romantic drama has found itself landing into two different extreme opinions.

Love Aaj Kal enjoyed a huge benefit of Valentine’s Day by recording the second-highest opening of 2020. It earned 12.40 crores on day 1 and thereafter, failed to show the desired growth with negativity spreading like a wildfire. To date, the film has earned 36.50 crores.

Let’s take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Love Aaj Kal:

Day 1- 12.40 crores

Day 2- 8.01 crores

Day 3- 8.10 crores

First weekend- 28.51 crores

Day 4- 2.75 crores

Day 5- 2 crores

Day 6- 1.60 crores

Day 7- 1.14 crores

First week- 36 crores

Day 8- 0.50 crores

Total- 36.50 crores

