Kurup Update: Dulquer Salmaan Wraps Up His Crime Thriller With A Thank You Note To The Cast & Crew

Post tasting success with his very first release of 2020 Varane Avashyamund, Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s happens to be in talks for his next Malayalam venture, Kurup. The crime thriller is based on the life of Kerala’s infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup.

The latest news related to the Dulquer starrer is that the film is now wrapped up. This afternoon, the versatile actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the wrap up of the film with a heartfelt note.

The Malayalam actor shared a picture of the clapboard post the film’s wrap up along with a thank you note for the cast and crew of the crime thriller. Dulquer wrote: “It’s almost bitter sweet as we wrapped our most ambitious #Kurup last night. It’s been years in the making and has taken months of filming across many states in India and the UAE. Filled with gratitude and emotion this is a huge accomplishment for us. I don’t know where to start. But gonna try. @brownachilles we’ve come a long way from #secondshow. Im so proud of your growth as a film maker. This has been your dream film from the time I’ve met you. It’s your baby all the way and you lead the team with conviction and drive.”

He went on to say, “@nimishravi your talent and skill completely overshadows your age and experience. I know it was just your second film and a behemoth at that. But we never felt it. @benglann you’re an artist and Kurup is your canvas. I don’t know how to appreciate the kind of work effort and talent you’ve put in Kurup cause I’m not worthy but I have a strong feeling it’ll get all the praise and recognition from all sides.

All the wonderful ADs and Camera Assistants Sound department you were our arms and limbs. The teams of @dqswayfarerfilms and @mstarentertainments take a freakin’ bow ! You guys worked like an army. @bibinperumbilli you’re a true Kshatriyan and my thalapathy! @jom.v I don’t know how you did it but somehow you pulled it off. The epic epic cast of our film. @sunnywayn brother from another mother. 8 years 4 movies together and our dynamic is exactly the same. Something I take immense pride in. Only love always.”

“@sobhitad it’s been an absolute privilege to have you on #Kurup. You’re the most intelligent, driven, ambitious and talented co-actor and often had me wondering if I need to approach my craft differently. @indrajith_s the first time I was awestruck by you was in #meeshamadhavan where you also played a cop. But in #Kurup you’re a different man. You give our young team gravitas. @shinetom_chacko the first of our schedules started with you. And your incredible portrayal of your character set the tone for the rest of the film. I’m sure I’m leaving out a lot of people. But you all know who you are and just know we at Wayfarer Films are grateful and we couldn’t have done it without you all.

Onto Post Production,” concluded the actor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Kurup, the Malayalam superstar will be seen sporting different looks. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Srinath Rajendran. Apart from acting in the film, Dulquer is also producing the film.

The Malayalam venture also has Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

Kurup is slated to hit big screens later this year. Apart from Kurup, Dulquer also awaits the release of her first Tamil release of 2020, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has Dulquer opposite actress Ritu Verma in lead. The Dulquer starrer also has Rakshan, Niranjani Athathian and Goutham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The romantic thriller is been helmed by Desingh Periyasamy, and it is been bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his banner Anto Joseph Film Company, and Viacom18 Motion Pictures banner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!