Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush Starrer’s Filming Journey Starts Today

The announcement of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re took their respective fans with storm. The update about the film today is that the film to be directed by Aanand L Rai goes on floors today and the makers have shared a few pictures from the mahurat pooja. Scroll down to know.

T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar shared a picture of the clapper board kept near the pooja and announced the film. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine’s 2021. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Atrangi re will be the first time all the three actors, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be working together. The film is a musical with AR Rahman heading the music department and Aanand L Rai directing it. Atrangi Re is been written by Himanshu Sharma.

Yesterday we saw Dhanush and Sara making their way to the beautiful Varanasi. Sara even took to Instagram to share the news as she took a boat ride in the holy river Ganga and also performed the aarti.

Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today 🎬 The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine’s 2021. My best wishes to the entire team. pic.twitter.com/2s2QnZqpcR — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 5, 2020

Atrangi Re is salted for a Valentine’s 2021 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!