Laal Singh Chaddha: Punjabi Star Gippy Grewal Thank Aamir Khan & Advait Chandan For Giving ‘Huge Respect’ To Turban

Laal Singh Chaddha: Punjabi star Gippy Grewal’s friendship with Aamir Khan goes back to Dangal days. Back in 2016, when Gippy was shooting for his directorial debut Ardaas and Aamir was shooting for Dangal in Punjab, the Bollywood superstar had announced his film.

Later, Aamir had also shared the trailer of Ardaas on Twitter and had wished him luck.

https://t.co/8WyyBRZ7WF

All the very best Gippy on your directorial debut! Superb trailer! Can't wait to see the film. Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 19, 2016

So now when Aamir is back in Punjab shooting for his next biggie Laal Singh Chaddha, Gippy visited the sets especially and met him.

Gippy who was recently seen in Punjabi film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for Aamir along with some pictures of both from the sets. In his message, he said that Aamir showed him some scenes from the film and he is happy about the fact that they have given huge respect to turban. He also appreciated director Advait Chandan and superstar’s work. He wrote, “Yesterday I visited on set of Lal Singh Chadha. Aamir Bhaji showed me some of scenes and songs of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. What a performance, another master piece on the way . Director Advait Chandhan done a fabulous job. Especially they have given a huge respect to Turban. Being Punjabi I appreciate and thanks from core of my heart to entire team of Lal Singh Chadha for giving a huge respect to our pride “Turban”.

Let’s wait to enjoy Christmas with masterpiece and thanks to Aamir Bhaji for giving such a warm gesture. I am really blessed to have friend , mentor like Aamir Bhaji. Love u Bhaji 🤗”

@_aamirkhan #advaitchandan #lalsinghchaddha #gippygrewal”

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead and is slated for Christmas 2020 release. The film is 2nd collaboration of Aamir and Advait after Secret Superstar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!